Editor:
The Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 ("Workfare"), passed by a Republican Congress and signed into law by President Clinton, provides that recipients must work after two years on assistance, with few exceptions. Twenty-five percent of all families in each state must work, or have left the rolls in fiscal year 1997, rising to 50 percent in 2002. Single parents must work 20 hours per week the first year, increasing to at least 30 hours per week by 2000. Two-parent families must work 35 hours per week by 1997.
In 2012, Obama’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a memorandum inviting states to apply for waivers. Included was a paragraph that gutted the federal welfare system’s overall work requirement. States were allowed to redefine “work” as “personal journeying,” “motivational reading” and “weightless promotion.” This was unfortunate, as "workfare" provided income and pride to welfare recipients and weaned them off the welfare rolls.
In my intercity neighborhood, residents rode a converted school bus to bean fields each summer morning, receiving 10 cents a bushel to pick beans. The bus was full every day. Today, citrus growers get no response to a call for workers. They must resort to the federal “guest worker” program for labor to culture and harvest citrus crops.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.