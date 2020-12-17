Editor:
If not SCOTUS, then who? Article III Section 2 of the Constitution, states: “The judicial power [of the Supreme Court] extends to cases, in Law and Equity, arising under the Constitution, [---*] and to all controversies between one or more states. “Then, it is changed by Amendment XI, which states: “The judicial power of the U. S. shall not be construed to extend to any suits in Law or Equity prosecuted against one or more of the States, by citizens or another State.”
I suppose this gave SCOTUS the Cyprus tree to hide behind, which relieved them of responsibility of a controversial decision. If SCOTUS does not have jurisdiction, who the hell does? A decision that likely would have made half of the voting population a little angry at them. Boo hoo. That’s why they get the “big bucks.”
The states that have allowed this travesty will certainly take no action, so my question now is, who, is it that decides if a few partisan states can blatantly hold fraudulent elections in strategically located spots, in a way that effects the election of POTUS. [The most powerful person in the world.] and by default, all people of this country whose vote was counted legally.
President Trump may, or may not have won this election legally, but sadly, now we will never know. Fraudulent elections of this magnitude will be the downfall of any country. Just, hide and watch.
* Lines not applicable.
Owen Kenneth Williams
Port Charlotte
