Editor:
A letter to the editor “Democrats must share guilt with Trump” was full of the same unsubstantiated rhetoric that fills the alternative airways. I thought it didn’t merit reading or a response.
The writer starts with apparent some blame of Trump in Wednesday's murderous mob riot but quickly turns to completely blaming Democrats including BLM and Antifa. Video proof checks and debunks his theory. There in lies the problem. He and some congressional Republicans are now asking for calm and unity after four years of discord.
After the radical attack on our Capitol caught on video and audio of Trump supporters beating, murdering Capitol police officers they want to act as if their hands are clean of their blood. Trump along with his son Jr. Giuliani, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley with a fist pump to the riled up crowd. No Democrats telling a crowd to fight to prove Biden’s win. These people as the letter writer have been fed lies by the President and the Republicans.
Their sense of reality so skewed they see the attackers on the Capitol as Antifa by the way is an antifacism idea not an organized group, BLM and radical left. Watch and listen to truth. Everyone is initialed to an opinion but not alternative facts!
I fear these Trump believers need a deprogramming if they believe it’s righteous to “hang Mike Pence” “shoot Pelosi in the head?" There is no hope for calm and unity until truth prevails ie Biden won fairly.
James Mills
Port Charlotte
