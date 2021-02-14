Editor:
I really enjoy reading about the drama in Wellen Park. It used to be called by another name, which I have already forgotten. According to the lawsuit it is about tax dollars. It is not about tax dollars, it is about what city they live in.
Their postal address says Venice and they want to live in Venice, except everything else says they live in North Port. In our area it is very easy to find out where you reside. What is the name on your trash can. If you live in Deep Creek your postal address is Punta Gorda, but your trash can says Charotte County. That means you live in Port Charlotte.
If you live in Wellen Park your trash can says North Port. If you are that worried about which city/county you live in please do us all a favor and figure that out before you move in.
Mike Wilson
Port Charlotte
