It’s difficult for me to understand just how undermining our media and advertising have become. One excellent example is the State Farm Insurance ads showing sales staff stealing to pay off Jake for their great rates. I’m talking about sales staff giving away their employer’s food, steaks, and pizza, clearly saying it’s fine to steal, even teaching it, from your employer. It’s even more of a problem as to how long these ads have played! Advertising teaching it fine to steal.
Next subject is impact fees. Now we charge about 50% of amounts allowed. Our state legislators stole local control, retroactively, proving lobbyist money [VH1] is worthwhile. Since we do have extenuating circumstances our CCBCC’s is currently considering how much to increase fees. Surrounding counties, except DeSoto, charge two to three times our current fees and growth continues. Currently we rely on sales tax for infrastructure. Why not let new construction pay its own way?
We came here for “Pure Florida” that was our marketing tag! Now our waters are acknowledged impaired, and many woods leveled! If we don’t protect our natural resources, we lose the reasons we live here.
Finally, we have hired Brandon Moody, water quality manager. He is excellent, needing support staff to accomplish monumental tasks quicker. He’s researching, attacking our challenges with incredible momentum and efficiency but only one man! Any support we can offer speeds up our recovery. Please go directly to the county’s top source for water quality info.
