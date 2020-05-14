Editor:
Mother Nature, Mother Earth, as a wise and indulgent parent you have given us everything we have ever needed to thrive and grow. You instilled in us your children, the intelligence to use your vast resources effectively, to visualize, experiment and create. There were no set boundaries, and your expectations were richly rewarded. We have risen to delirious heights and performed miraculous feats.
But in the excitement of new discoveries, caution was overridden by rivalry and competition. Your precious resources are being misused. Our brilliant inventions for good are diverted to the development of destructive tools.
The land is being ravaged and our rivers and oceans have become chemical pools. We halted briefly when confronted with visions of a ‘Silent Spring’, and pulled back in horror when faced with the prospect of a non-existent ozone layer. We now avoid total annihilation by what we euphemistically call ‘Balance of Power’. At times everything seems totally out of control.
Now, on a giant wave of technology, we’ve been brought to a dangerous threshold; and you, still the wise and protective mother, now force us to a halt. Time out, you say. Stop and think!
What will our response be? Will we heedlessly continue on our ruinous course to destroy our awesome heritage? Or will we validate your trust, and strive to leave a legacy that will make future generations proud?
Clover Virgo
Port Charlotte
