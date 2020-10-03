Editor:

Your staff writer's story on Sept. 27 that wondered aloud if Canadians were going to travel to Florida this winter included a fascinating line about being "stuck" in Canada.

Note to our American friends: we aren't "stuck" in Canada currently — we are safe in Canada. We're sorry the local economy will suffer due to our absence, and we want you to be safe. But trust me, we won't be back anytime soon.

Bill Smith

North Port

