I have been observing the court cases and note this: Cases dropped/or abandoned: Not filed. Possession of controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia — 7 cases ranging from marijuana to Phenethylamines. Nolle Prosequi, meaning not prosecuted (English, please) False imprisonment, battery of a child, battery of an adult and three for possession of drugs. Pretrial diversion: Violation of concealed weapon, battery and drugs again. Does this pretrial diversion work?
I don't see it from my neighborhood. In fact, where it used to be two problem houses now we have four possible five, watching another one. With this behavior comes property damage, property value drops, thefts and desperate people looking for drugs. They have come knocking on my front door mistaking my car for one of theirs. Lovely day in the neighborhood. Mr. Rogers stays inside and locks everything up. Very peaceful, isn’t it.
If you keep letting them go, what is going to happen? What is going to happen to our sense of safety? What is going to happen to tourism? People are putting cameras up and gates on driveways. The problem is not the police, God help them. It's the system. I think some judges and attorneys need to live in an ungated neighborhood and see how real life is for the common folk. Shame on all of you. We pay your salaries.
Organize your neighborhood watch, be aware, report everything unusual and know your constitutional rights. Only you can prevent forest fires.
I have had enough and am waiting for election time.
Maryellen Race
Punta Gorda
