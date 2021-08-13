Last December, Jeffery A. Rosen replaced William Barr and became Acting Attorney General. In January, New York Times reporter Katie Benner reported that Jeffery Clark, a relatively unknown Justice Department attorney, was working secretly with Trump to overturn the election.
When Rosen refused to entertain the idea of overturning the election, Trump considered firing Rosen and replacing him with Clark. Rosen and several other top Justice Department attorneys threatened to resign if Trump made the change, which resulted in Trump backing down.
The discovery that Trump and Clark had been secretly scheming, prompted an investigation by the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Notes from the Clark meetings reveal Trump asked that the Justice Department simply say, “the election was corrupt … leave the rest to me and R. Congressmen.”
This past weekend, Rosen testified for seven hours in a closed session of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Although the session was closed, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D, Conn.), who was in attendance, stated that Rosen’s testimony provided significant leads the Judiciary Committee should pursue.
As is said: “The Wheels of Justice turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine.” Stay tuned as details emerge of former President Trump’s apparent efforts to subvert Democracy.
