Have you noticed, when we need to claim on our insurance policies, the companies either fight us or go out of business? It then becomes the responsibility of the government which is us. So no matter how one looks at insurance either to protect us from catastrophic events like hurricanes and medical bills the outcome seems to always be the same. We think we are protected until we are not.
The business model for insurance companies is you pay them and they will protect you for the worst case scenario. Unfortunately when that worse case scenario occurs they declare bankruptcy or go out of business or make sure your deductible is so high that you pay for it yourself.
So this brings me back to Florida where insurance companies are going out of business faster than rats on a sinking ship. Remember when you purchased hurricane shutters to protect your property only to find out you really were protecting the insurance companies? Look around at your neighbors who did not purchase the shutters. It cost you over $10k to install but you received a reduction in your premium of $100!
I live in a gated community where each year as a board we work to keep our costs down. Unfortunately, we just received our revised insurance costs for 2023 which has gone up 30% and over the last three years 320%. Politicians talk about free enterprise and protecting their citizens but what about global warming and severity of storms?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.