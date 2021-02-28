Editor:
It has come to my attention that Port Charlotte has the third largest population of seniors in the country. While unsuccessfully attempting to get a COVID vaccine I saw that Charlotte County was getting a very small percentage of vaccines available when compared to other counties in the state, sometimes as little as 600 to 1,400 doses per issue.
After Governor DeSantis visited the Kings Gate community the only difference I saw was the numbers on the Publix, sign-up site, changed from numeric to percentages, I assume to hide the dismal amount of vaccines available to Charlotte County residents. My wife and I are in our 70s and immune compromised, me fighting lung cancer and her with muscular dystrophy. I cannot emphasize how fearful we, along with other seniors in Port Charlotte, are of this situation.
When I am waiting for an appointment Charlotte County is one of the first to go fully booked while other counties with more constituents have sometimes 70 or 80 percent left. The Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS and Walgreens sites have yet to be activated in Charlotte County while they have become active around the state and in other states. What are we chopped liver?
It would seem that the Republican powers that be, are only concerned with those counties with large Republican populations and are playing politics with our lives! I encourage everyone in Charlotte County who wants this to change to write or call their representative and complain like hell!
Dennis Bischof
Port Charlotte
