Editor:

As a permanent resident of North Port Florida, I am livid to learn an elected governor of the people can admittedly administer Covid vaccines to his wealthy Republican constituents without remorse. This is arrogance at its best.

My 82-year-old husband and myself, 84 years, are still waiting for the vaccine after numerous attempts to secure a place in line has been fruitless. We were informed we are #90,348 in line. Hopefully, we live long enough.

My younger siblings in Boston and Arizona have received their vaccines.

When DeSantis comes up for re-election I hope people remember how he handled this pandemic.

Lillian O’Malley

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments