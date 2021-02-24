Editor:
As a permanent resident of North Port Florida, I am livid to learn an elected governor of the people can admittedly administer Covid vaccines to his wealthy Republican constituents without remorse. This is arrogance at its best.
My 82-year-old husband and myself, 84 years, are still waiting for the vaccine after numerous attempts to secure a place in line has been fruitless. We were informed we are #90,348 in line. Hopefully, we live long enough.
My younger siblings in Boston and Arizona have received their vaccines.
When DeSantis comes up for re-election I hope people remember how he handled this pandemic.
Lillian O’Malley
North Port
