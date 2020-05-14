Editor:
Pity the poor worker.
Applicants for unemployment benefits are confronted with technologically deficient systems designed to deny claims. For instance, some were denied when they were unable to prove that they had applied for jobs, although that requirement was waived and shelter-in-place was the rule.
Governors, urged by the Trump administration, are opening states’ economies, including meat packing plants, restaurants, gyms, massage parlors and other close contact settings.
OSHA has not issued protection rules, only guidelines, basically unenforceable suggestions. Workplaces may be viral incubators. Compounding the problem, Republicans want legislation to exempt employers from liability for negligence that results in employee infection.
Small businesses are experiencing enormous pressure. Many, if not most, have not received the small business loans that were promoted. If they choose to stay closed because of rational fear of viral transmission, they become ineligible for the loans.
Employees are squeezed. If their employers open, they must come to work or lose potential unemployment benefits despite risk of infection. Many have not received the promised stimulus check, so they are desperate.
Schools are closed. Working may mean leaving children unsupervised. Without unemployment benefits and/or stimulus checks, daycare may be unaffordable. If they can get their kids into daycare, parents risk their kids being exposed to carriers of the virus which they bring home.
So, workers may be compelled to work in close-contact jobs with no protection, physical or legal.
That’s America on May 1, 2020, and we should be ashamed.
Johnny Thomas
Port Charlotte
