For years, the media has chronicled the failure of history’s most honorable and effective sovereign nation. Hundreds of thousands of articles, editorials, cartoons, opinion pieces and letters have gradually warped and strained to explain behaviors and value systems that disfigure our glorious past, affirm a wanton present and ignore a soon-to-be mutilated future.
Such witless accusations are reported daily as positive news: absurd BLM, CRT, cancel culture feints; border erasure; allies betrayed; military cowardice; DOJ, FBI CIA, multi-agency corruption; defunded cops; open jails; sanctioned riots; rampant murders; catastrophic debt; inane spending; dishonored schools and universities; social media chokeholds; sexual perversion: M,F, now X; elected hordes of self-adoring adolescents and a puppet president.
These woeful realities are far-removed from prudent society or governance. They are, in fact, depraved. How did that happen? Rationalization is how. Rationalization is the motive to alter social traditions, values or emotions by asserting logic — even if untrue, controversial or inappropriate — to debase the subject at hand. A/K/A: blowing smoke.
Rationalization’s usual baseline starts with a truth, and with each distortion moves farther away from it. Layer upon layer of debasement by craven opportunists, using neutered media without pushback, has produced a defective society choking on its own falsity. Only our individual personal appraisals of this scourge and the humility to find courage to embrace and demand truth now can save us. Can you do it? Amen.
