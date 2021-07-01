We’re seeing a summer slowdown in El Jobean
Happy July, the month of our freedom. At least as a country.
Hope everyone is enjoying some post pandemic freedom, and you had your shots. Life in El Jobean is even slower than usual, except for S.R. 776, but our hearts are still beating.
Since this was such a mess, I think we have decided to hold our Centennial celebration next year along with The Bean Depot. In the fall, when it should be tourist season again. The community league will be back in business in October. Keep your fingers crossed.
Fishing must be great, or it is just the call of the open water. Our boat ramp is packed.
Please remember the Jesus Loves You Ministry. Clothing and bedding is always needed, even now when we have new washers and dryers for them. Check out our gift shop, Everything and anything. 1734 Cedarwood St. I have a magic porch and car port. Supplies just appear. A huge thank you to everyone. We are having a golf tournament Sept. 11, at Riverwood. Cost is $95 a player. Call Kevin at 941-661-8117. Chip sponsors area $100, for a flag.
How are the jars of nickels doing? Please support this great non-profit.
Are you tired of the pomp and ceremony cChurch? Join us at Our Savior Lutheran Church. We meet at the community building, 14344 Jamison Way in El Jobean. Low key, not heavy. Is usually all inclusive. Give it a try. What do you have to lose? Hope to see you Sunday, 10 a.m. Coffee time after service.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
