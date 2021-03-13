Editor:
My wife and I are in our mid-50s, live in North Port, and help to care for my mid-80s aged parents who also live in North Port. We are in excellent health but my parents have many medical issues from both recovering from cancer, COPD, heart disease, pace-maker, etc.
We signed them up in January through the Everbridge application and have been waiting and waiting for “the call” to no avail. We have also signed them up through the Charlotte County website as we are very close to the border of that county.
I’ve just finished my third week of logging on to the Publix website every Monday, Wednesday and Friday trying desperately to make an appointment. I watch to percentages of Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties quickly tick down to 10-20% left while watching counties like Escambia, Miami-Dade and Walton stay up in the 90% still available.
It’s so frustrating to see our opportunities for a vaccine slip away while it appears there are ample shots available in other parts of the state. Then we hear people saying they are going to lower the age for people to make appointments and it’s just not right. Give the older residents the opportunity to get shots before even considering lowering the age availability.
Thanks for allowing me to vent.
Matt Scott
North Port
