Editor:
I have been a resident of North Port since 2006. With each upgrade in the city's infrastructure I have swelled with pride as my city has grown and responded to its constituents. I was so happy with each new Publix, each road paved and upgraded but nothing compared to the Braves settling within our city limits. North Port was finally on the map and had something to really crow about.
The North Port residences of the West Villages have been trying to divorce themselves from our city from the get-go. First they wanted a Venice address and now they are trying an end run with re-annexation.What gall, what chutzpah! They moved to North Port. They live in North Port. If they don’t want to live in North Port there’s a simple solution - move.
The North Port City Commission should take no longer than a nano second to deny the petition from the West Villages. Any wavering would be looked upon as highly suspicious by the general population of North Port.
Thank you again for your coverage.,
Richard Raab
North Port
