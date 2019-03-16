Editor:
Let me be perfectly clear, when local policymaker decisions and subsequent actions become misaligned with those they serve, the fallout can have unforeseen consequences for a city's overall economy.
This is precisely why the West Villages Florida was designed and marketed as a master planned community. They offer an attractive quality of life, plus a business climate that has all the makings for success. When economic growth is allowed to flourish, your ability to improve your community image and quality of life goes without saying.
In other words, a diversified economy has the ability to create jobs and build upon the local tax base. I get it, and believe West Villages Florida is the premier economic power player for all of South Sarasota County.
Jeffrey Scott
North Port
