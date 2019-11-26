Editor:
The Wednesday Sun had an article regarding the Braves' ticket sales for Spring Training.
The staff writer wrote under his name, West Villages. Yet he was in North Port and not West Villages
Enough said. The stadium is in North Port
Please correct his error.
Fred Tower III
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.