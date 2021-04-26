Editor:
I am beginning to wonder what price I would ultimately pay to zero out a few hundred bucks from my City Tax column, and then add back extra fees, special assessments, lower services, halted construction, falling home prices, and a few years of uncertainty and fog surrounding the community plan.
My property taxes already are a fraction of my bloated bill from where I moved, and life is pretty great here already. As part of the 85% of West Villages residents who are not involved in de-annexation and barely even have it on the radar, the just released Feasibility Study is a serious eye opener. The overly simplistic assurances by a disgruntled 15% don’t hold water.
I have to admit I don’t “get it.” Tell me again, why I would want to roll the dice on this thing.
Neil Brady
Venice
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.