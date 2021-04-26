Editor:

I am beginning to wonder what price I would ultimately pay to zero out a few hundred bucks from my City Tax column, and then add back extra fees, special assessments, lower services, halted construction, falling home prices, and a few years of uncertainty and fog surrounding the community plan.

My property taxes already are a fraction of my bloated bill from where I moved, and life is pretty great here already. As part of the 85% of West Villages residents who are not involved in de-annexation and barely even have it on the radar, the just released Feasibility Study is a serious eye opener. The overly simplistic assurances by a disgruntled 15% don’t hold water.

I have to admit I don’t “get it.” Tell me again, why I would want to roll the dice on this thing.

Neil Brady

Venice

