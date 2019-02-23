Editor:
Recent news about WMU satellite campus closing in Punta Gorda is astonishing. This is a very bad reflection on the leadership of Western Michigan University out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in my opinion. Stating that, "the demographic trends were a real challenge here," according to the WMU spokesman, does not adequately describe this decision.
It appears to me that completely inadequate marketing, planning and management better describes this pull-out from Charlotte County.
The hard work and efforts by the Charlotte County Airport Authority, the Charlotte County Economic Development Office, and our county commissioners has been wasted by the total lack of a viable WMU business plan. This falls directly on WMU administrators, and I believe extensive economic reimbursements are payable to Charlotte County taxpayers for this failure.
We need further investigation on this and a better explanation other than challenging demographics. What wasn't known going into this decision about our demographics in Punta Gorda and Charlotte County? What kind of message does this send to the WMU students and faculty about quitting just 19 months after starting up a new challenge? This satellite campus program was supposed to be a long-term venture, extensively deliberated in Kalamazoo, and partnered and collaborated using state and county economic funds.
WMU is tasked to educate young leaders for needed vocations for the future. You sent an entirely opposite message to these young people and you failed in your role. You owe us a better explanation than this, Western Michigan University.
Carl Parsons
Punta Gorda
