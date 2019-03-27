Editor:
The Interior Department plans to remove wolves from the endangered species list.
Not so long ago wolves across the U.S. were hunted to extinction and they’ve really not recovered — regaining less than 15 percent of the territory they used to roam. We teach our children in their first stories that the wolf is big, bad and terrifying. Administrative officials in D.C. apparently still believe this.
Wolves have been poisoned, trapped, shot, cubs drug out of dens and clubbed. This simply because when early settlers came into their territory and shot the elk and moose and bison that the animals needed to survive, they no choice but to resort to swiping cattle. Wolves have already lost federal protections in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, where trappers and hunters now kill hundreds of the animals each year with abandon.
In truth, wolves’ activities balance ecosystems. Attacks on humans are extremely rare in our country. Almost every attack was due to people feeding them.
Wolves’ lives may be different from our own. They move in packs. They howl to communicate — a sound in the night I can guess could be in its regularity as comforting and romantic as the musical roar of a train. Can we not embrace these differences and learn to both admire and respect proper boundaries between our lives and the lives and needs of other species?
Contact your representative in Congress and make your opinion known to the Interior Department during this comment period. Thank you.
Louise Raterman
Port Charlotte
