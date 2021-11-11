The article on the potential future of the Cultural Center was hopeful. After shopping at the resale shop on Friday, I was saddened and disturbed at the sudden closing. I felt the public was being hoodwinked.
I have lived or worked in Charlotte County for 40 years. This county was lauded throughout Florida for planning a community designed to provide senior citizens with essentials for a healthy life style with medical, social, learning, spiritual and shopping facilities nearby. The Center has served local and area residents, both old and young, well.
I found the reasons given for closing poor. To say the public didn’t come back as planned is unfair for numerous reasons. The Delta virus variant was prevalent until recently. There was little publicity heralding the reopening. Why would people come when there were no programs or classes? It has been difficult for motorists and pedestrians to come to the Center due to road construction in the vicinity.
Was it necessary to close a week before the scheduled Christmas fair which volunteers and vendors have worked hard to produce? Was there fear that support for the Center would be generated at this event?
I have enjoyed the shops, book store, lunch and tea with friends, an occasional class, a conference in the banquet hall, and of course the theater.
I hope the county commissioners, Cultural Center Board, and community can come to an agreement to save this institution.
