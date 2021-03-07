Editor:
Trump got a 55% vote from a group of conservative Republicans at CPAC to be the party's nominee in 2024. What I cannot understand is that DeSantis got the next higher approval rating at 21%. Why?
For all of us trying to get a Covid vaccination (and can't) we're wondering why, with a good 10 months to put a plan together (when Trump made it clear that it wasn't the federal government's problem) are we still in this mess? The Butterball Turkey hotline is better run than our vaccination program.
Were these people thinking that DeSantis is their second best choice to be the next leader of the free world?
I recall how Indiana was so glad to get rid of Pence as their governor. Maybe this is our best shot of doing the same.
Tom Fixmer
Punta Gorda
