Everyone has watched the horrific murder of George Floyd and cringed. Derek Chauvin was quickly charged with murder. Mass anarchy in the name of systemic racism followed. Floyd's autopsy showed methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. He was high and trying to pass a fake $20 bill. The police were called in for a crime and he resisted arrest. Floyd was in prison five times. He’s not a martyr, he’s a criminal.
Black males are 6% of the population but commit 44% of all homicides. Blacks comprise 13% of the population but commit 50% of all violent crime. Police are 18 times more likely to be killed by a black than a black by a police officer.
The weekend that Floyd was killed, there were 92 people shot in Chicago and 27 died. What about the lives of the black police officers murdered by rioters? They don’t seem to matter to BLM or the press. The cities that have had the biggest riots are all led by Democrats. In many cities they have a black mayor and police chief. Many haven’t had a Republican mayor for 50-70 years. After having a black president and blacks in charge of these cities for so long, how is racism still in the police department?
Police aren’t going after blacks because of racism, it's because of the crime they commit. The question is why does the black community always defend black criminals and blame racism? Whites, Hispanics, and Asians don’t do that.
Jim Crawley
Punta Gorda
