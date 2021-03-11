Editor:

In The Daily Sun newspaper dated Feb.y 25, 2021, there was an article about the protection of gopher tortoises in Florida. It stated that it is against the law to kill or destroy tortoises, their burrows or their eggs.

Although I agree that we should protect our wildlife, it is sad that we don't have a law protecting our human eggs.

Lois Courville

Englewood

