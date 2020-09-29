Editor:
I will vote for: The party that supports a Constitutional government, a strong military, the right to keep and bear arms, freedom of worship and a growing economy through Capitalism.
The party that protects our borders and welcomes those who come across legally, nominates Supreme Court members who interpret our Constitution rather than revise it and one that supports teaching our country’s history, warts and all.
The party that recognizes the value of the Electoral College and a smaller central government with more controls at the state level. One size does not fit all.
The party that will enforce law and order, and will hold people responsible for their actions/inactions.
The party that supports a welfare system that encourages individual success, not one that enslaves recipients.
The party that recognizes the founding of our nation on Biblical principles and does not condone kneeling for our only National Anthem.
The party that supports helping other countries, but only from a position of strength. America comes first. Even a personal caregiver must take care of themselves first, in order to be a good caregiver.
I will vote against socialism. We need to control costs by having fair competition in most everything, including health care.
Yes, there is Climate Change. It’s been going on for thousands of years. With a U.S. population of roughly 330 million we can have little impact controlling a global population of almost 8 billion people.
Yes, I’m a Republican. That’s the party I’m voting for.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
