Editor:
I was reading the article in Friday's Local News, — Commissioners push back on airport firefighting standoff.
Makes me wonder what are they thinking about. Just thinking, what would happen if one of your family members, wife, husband, son, daughter, grandkids were in a horrific accident on the way to the airport and one firefighter showed up? Maybe 12 people needed immediate attention, and one firefighter showed up? Come on commissioners, think about it.
You have an airplane full of people and a airplane with more fuel than you bought in 12 months crashes near or on the runway. Yup, all we need is one fireman. One fireman puts his life on the line because you commissioners have no idea what goes on whether it be a small private aircraft or a large commercial plane has a bad day. Punta Gorda Airport has a good future ahead of it if the commissioners can figure out how to manage a future class A airport.
Jeff Ausland
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.