Editor:
How can America be first, when the National Guard, young men and women, guarding the White House who are sleeping on the hard, cold floor and the illegal immigrants are sleeping in nice, warm beds.
Immigration on the border is asking for 20,000 more beds, 117,000 more immigrants by May.
America first when the immigrants, 100 of them, were tested positive for the virus, giving free bus rides to whatever destination they wanted in the United States, to spread the virus with those cities.
America first when Biden condemns Texas governor for opening 100%, while those 100 tested positive immigrants run rampant. What is that man thinking? I know, he's not.
And Biden says the border is not in a crisis, just a challenge. Do the Democrats think the American people are stupid, deaf and blind?
The Democrats slathered Trump for using those so-called boxes to house immigrants during his term, accusing him of being a monster. But guess who are using those so-called boxes now? The Biden administration. America first, more like America last.
The Democrats want to give voter right to the illegal immigrants, plus prisoners in prisons. They must not think highly of themselves to stoop so low to get votes.
Joan Pence
Punta Gorda
