Editor:

I haven't heard the North Port commissioners talk about affordable water and sewer for some time.

I bought my house 17 years ago and my Realtor was told it might be 10 years that I'd have to live with well and septic. Pretty soon it will be double that.

Our city taxes may well go up 25 % for what? Sabal Trace sewer and water, or to run the services out past Interstate 75?

We helped make North Port what it is. With this kind of help it makes you think about moving.

William Bricker

North Port

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments