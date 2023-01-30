"Florida is the state where "Woke" comes to die." This was DeSantis talking when I came home after three months away from Florida. Non-Florida friends comment, "What's in the water there? Do they need to drink it from birth or do they just sip for a few days?"
DeSantis supposedly speaks for all constituents in the state, regardless of skin color or party affiliations but is putting the rest of our state in another embarrassing situation. So ask yourselves, do you want our state to be "woke" or "dead?" "Intelligent" or "Ignorant"? "Able to make choices on your body" or "No choice for women? "Gun control" or "vigilante form of gun usage"? We have to clean up the water!
Start cleaning the water by paying attention to what is going on here. No truth about America and other cultures in the world? Lack of truth in education allows manipulation of uneducated to believe what they see on social media, television stations or hear from politicians. Distrust of those who don't have your ethnicity, go to your place of worship, or celebrate their lives in the way you do doesn't make them any less than you. It only allows others to manipulate the dirty water drinkers. It only allows the uneducated water drinkers to become more ignorant and easily manipulated when they vote to pick the leaders in America.
Florida has to start making good choices. Woke or dead? Intelligent or ignorant? Make good choices about your body and life? Time is running out.
