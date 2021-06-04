Editor:
The rejection by the senate Republican minority of the house bill to create a bipartisan commission to examine the insurrectionist attack Jan 6, 2021 on the U.S. Congress is a lasting scar on our democracy. Florida Senators Rubio and Scott both voted to block the bipartison investigation.of the attack. This vote came at the same time of a Russian based cyber attack on the internet.
These joint actions leave open the questions of who if any beyond former President Trump have supported the attack on our Congress. Were congressional members knowing participants on the attempt to overthrow the elected U.S. government? These are critical issues to be considered in voting for candidates in future elections.
What are the Republican Congress members trying to hide? Should we reelect Congress members who refused a bipartisan commission to examine how the attack came about?
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
