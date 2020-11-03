Editor,
THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL: United we stand, divided we fall. What have we become? Are we a nation of Republicans and Democrats, or are we a nation of Americans?
When the first 13 colonies met in Philadelphia to form our Constitution, did they all bring guns in to settle their differences or did they sit down and reason together? We are destroying this nation, and who is doing it — it is Satan.
We are in a war of survival and if we lose the war, we lose our country. We have to stop killing each other with hatred and murder.
Put the guns away and let us reason together. Nothing is accomplished by insurrection, peace is better than war and love for our fellow men is the only way to bring peace to America.
Marvin Coad
Port Charlotte
