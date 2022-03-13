Editor:

Here’s what President Biden needs to do in order to avoid disaster at the polls in November:

Reopen the American oil and gas industry to take away Putin’s profits and lower gas prices.

Dramatically increase the defense budget to counter military aggression by Russia and China.

Regain control of the southern border to keep out drugs, criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats.

Cut federal spending to reduce inflation and save retired and working Americans from bankruptcy.

Overhaul the federal bureaucracy to eliminate wasteful and corrupt spending.


Cut regulations and union work rules to restore the flow of goods and services.

Order the Department of Justice to take their hands off parents and protect their free speech.

Restore funding to police departments and help them put cops back on the streets.

Will Biden do it? This is what America needs, and fast. Let’s see if he’ll take action.

Alex Bugaeff

Englewood

