Editor:
We seem to have an abundant amount of trash (paper, plastic, clothing, boxes, etc) littering our roadways in North Port and Port Charlotte. The people doing lawn maintenance just run it over so now instead of larger pieces of trash we end up with a lot more smaller pieces.
Is there any civic groups that police this? Or the local government departments?
Really wish people would be responsible enough not to toss the trash out on the roadway to begin with.
Renee Henry
Port Charlotte
