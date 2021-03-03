Editor:
Democrats despise: 50-year low unemployment; secure border; strong military; sanctions against China; NATO countries paying their fair share; China citizens prohibited from entering USA because of COVID 19; killing Iran terrorist responsible for hundreds of U.S. military deaths and injuries; lower taxes, record setting stock market;, dependent deductions increased for family members; great border wall that the border patrol loves; Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the folks that deport illegals and criminals like MS13 members; Republicans under oath and subject to perjury stated they witnessed Democrat voting irregularities; energy independence; a President that fights back with tweets. And Hunter Biden's lost laptop exposing many possible illegal actions by the Biden cartel. Tony Bubulinski revealing the Biden cartel’s profitable activities with communist China.
What Democrats love: a President that promises to raise taxes; a President that withholds our tax dollars from Ukraine and demands a prosecutor investigating Burisma oil company be fired because his son is on the board; a President that was paid millions by the widow of Moscow’s mayor for some unknown reason; a president and his son that takes unknown millions from Communist China; when a judge illegally changes election laws established by the legislature; when election monitors are ordered out of the ballot counting so the deck can be stacked; Riots in Democrat-controlled cities; defund the police that protect us; men competing in women's sports; tax dollars paying for sex change operations. Facts, nothing but the facts.
Alex Zappavigna
North Port
