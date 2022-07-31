It's incredibly easy to target Democrats these days. I mean let's be honest here, the outspoken activists are way out of touch with mainstream national policy prescriptions. While "the squad" consists of like 10 members, the entire House GOP voted against codifying the right to birth control, only 47 voted in favor of marriage equality, and thousands of candidates nationwide are election deniers.
I don't think I have to explain why having people who only believe elections are legitimate if they win, in positions of power is an incredibly dangerous thing. Never mind there are more than a few GOP "leaders" trying to justify a rape victim being forced to carry to term. Yes, inflation sucks. Yes things are more expensive. Contrary to popular belief, this is not isolated to simply the U.S. or to the western hemisphere.
Inflation EU wide is at 8.6%, compared to our 9%. The inflation rate in the UK is 9.1% and gas is currently $8.50 a gallon. Globally, supply lines are stretched thin after the massive contraction due to lack of demand during the pandemic. That's not Democrats' fault, that's not Trump's fault, that's how business operates these days. They do the absolute bare minimum to meet demand, then if there's a big increase in said demand, they can increase prices while the supply chain catches up.
