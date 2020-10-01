Editor:
Who we really are.
We are not….
Communists, socialists, led by the squad, destroying America, for open borders or blindly following “fake news”, selfish, greedy, corrupt, or keepers of secrets from American people.
We are:
Seniors, youth, veterans, postal workers, nurses, teachers, essential workers, office workers, law enforcement, mechanics, veterinarians, homemakers, students, scientists, hair dressers, doctors, first responders, farmers, lawyers, small business owners, and some of us may be looking for a job.
We are:
For putting an end to the Pandemic and establishing a robust economy with more good jobs, Social Security/Medicare, a better country for our kids and all that contribute, safety and justice for everyone who follows the law, lower prescription drug costs, the end of supplemental insurance on Medicare, renewable energy because we all have children and grandchildren that we are passing this world onto — after all we have to give them a chance to have a happy and healthy life as well.
We are for a new path forward, for compassionate, competent leadership, freedom from lies, for fairness and justice for all! The last year, the floundering on the plan to get the pandemic under control has cost so many more American lives than it should have.
We are your neighbors and proud Americans. We will not be bullied; our voices will be heard. We are Democrats in Charlotte County.
Gerd Marggraff
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.