Especially in times of crisis, more people proudly exclaim that they are proud to be an American. But, what does that really mean? Let's dissect the word, as follows: A Me, R and I CAN.

"A ME" stands for me...you and I, the people of America. "R" is biblical in origin and means faith. The lasts phrase "I CAN" points out that we, as citizens, will and can do whatever is necessary to keep our country safe and secure.

So, don't hesitate to say, "I am American." When one does this, that person affirms that the people of our country faithfully pledge allegiance to our historical values and will continue to support and defend our Constitution.

Alfred R. Tyminski

Port Charlotte

