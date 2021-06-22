Editor:
This is regarding the article in the Daily Sun, June 17, on the Biden and Putin meeting. The part in a paragraph where Biden said he made clear to Putin that if Russia crossed certain red lines. Lo.
Did former President Obama help him draw that line? You remember the one the former President Obama did with Syria. When that country gases it own people (women and children) our former President ran away from the red line. Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and all other country know Joe Biden is weak. God help us.
John Rush
Rotonda West
