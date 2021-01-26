Editor:
So what do the Republicans stand for? I know, they are for law and order, democracy, the constitution, science, the will of the people and diversity. Do we really believe this, given what we have seen since the election over the last few months?
So what high ground is the Republican Party going to take after Trump? The people who stormed the Congress seem to be more like white suprematists than the loyal Americans who believed in the Republican Party before Trump. Yes, there will always be a radical segment of the American population on either side of the political spectrum but when the president incites those extremists then democracy is in jeopardy.
I am sure that the Democrats have a socialist viewpoint in areas of healthcare for all, share the wealth through the tax structure and protect programs such as Social Security and Medicare. As a Christian, I feel these are Christian values rather than socialism. One should not confuse these values with Communism. One should understand that destroying democracy is not a socialist or liberal value.
So which American political party represents democracy and the constitution? You don’t need to answer that question but you do need to look at what just happened in Washington recently. Be careful on placing labels on parties before you look in the mirror. What we saw in D.C. was not fake news, it was not a liberal or socialist coup but rather the illegal action of the Trump political party.
George Baillie
North Port
