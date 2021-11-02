Human decency is in short supply when people start taking political pot shots at Alec Baldwin for the tragic death on his latest movie. I am a conservative and I don't like Alec's politics, but that has nothing to do with the sorrow of this horrible accident. My sincere condolences to all involved.
Donald Trump Jr. and Candace Owens are two people I liked. I lost all respect for them and sadly what they said and did tells us how morally bankrupt they are. Unfortunately there will be those on the left that will take the words of these two and use them to score political points. Somebody died and we need to show these people the compassion they need at this time.
We need to clean up our politics because it has devolved into a team sport. We trash talk the opposition while we look the other way with bad players in our own party. We have turned into a bunch of babbling boobs blaming each other for the demise of our political system. We are stuck in an echo chamber that our representatives and media have created, so take responsibility and call out the bad journalist and players on your political team.
We are losing our empathy for one another and whether you are on the right, left, or middle it is up to us to fix. Term limits and an unbiased media will get us there. Papers such as this need to stop shaking their pom poms for the left and give is all the news!
