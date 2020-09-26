Editor:
I will be the best negotiator — ever! I will make deals so fast it will make your heads spin, and America will actually get tired of winning, so bragged Trump on the campaign trail in 2016. After blowing the proper response by developing a unified nationwide strategy to fight the Covid-19, he is also proving to be an inept negotiator.
As this is being written the Democratic House has laid out a plan for another round of help for small businesses and local governments that are once again struggling, because help from the first rounds have run out. The Republican Senate has created their own version, but neither party will budge from their entrenched positions and they are far apart. With time rapidly running out wouldn’t one think this an opportune time for the greatest negotiator in the world to step in and take control of the situation? He should lock Pelosi and McConnell in a room and not let them out until they have reached a deal to help the American people in this time of crisis.
But unfortunately Trump is too busy running around the country holding campaign rallies in confined spaces that expose his most loyal followers to danger. This leadership is quite sad but hopefully we will only have a few more days to put up with it!
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
