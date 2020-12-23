Editor:

What happened to neighborhood pods for our kids' education?

Several months ago, shortly after the virus struck, neighborhood pods were proposed in the press as a temporary solution to educating children shut out of their schools. Suggested were ideas that included:

• Neighborhood pods of six to eight students located in public and private buildings

• Taught by established teachers, teacher assistants and possibly student teachers


• With full-time instruction for grade school kids and rotating specialized teachers (masked and continuously tested) for high school students

• Financially supported by local, state and federal sources.

The benefits for all, including parents, are obvious. While online education is useful for older children, it is hardly sufficient for younger ones who need direct social interaction. This would require, of course, some imagination and leadership which seems to be sorely lacking recently.

Jane Brown

North Port


