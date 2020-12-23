Editor:
What happened to neighborhood pods for our kids' education?
Several months ago, shortly after the virus struck, neighborhood pods were proposed in the press as a temporary solution to educating children shut out of their schools. Suggested were ideas that included:
• Neighborhood pods of six to eight students located in public and private buildings
• Taught by established teachers, teacher assistants and possibly student teachers
• With full-time instruction for grade school kids and rotating specialized teachers (masked and continuously tested) for high school students
• Financially supported by local, state and federal sources.
The benefits for all, including parents, are obvious. While online education is useful for older children, it is hardly sufficient for younger ones who need direct social interaction. This would require, of course, some imagination and leadership which seems to be sorely lacking recently.
Jane Brown
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.