Editor:
Unbelievable! Sunday morning I sat and watched the beginning of "Meet the Press." Do all you seniors remember when we all watched Walter Kronkite on CBS or his contemporaries on the other two networks?
Back then those networks reported the news. Then along came 24-hour cable channel CNN and slowly the news reporting went away and we ended up with what we have today.
I struggle to find a word to describe what Chuck Todd and others now present in prime time. Actually, they are on solid ground as old man Webster defines news as "material presented." He says nothing about being factual or allowing political bias.
So, all I can say about the current major networks reporting of the news is: Walter, we miss you?
Lawrence Barron
Port Charlotte
