Editor:
I've been reading with much dismay the letters in the Sun regarding the illegitimacy of President-elect Biden's win over the sore loser-in-chief Donald Trump.
The 20,000-plus lies of Trump have really sunk into the brains of his cult. They are either unable or unwilling to verify the lies Trump spews on an hourly basis. That's what makes them so pathetic.
Joe Biden won the presidency by over 7 million votes. No cheating by Democrats, no Dominion voting machines changing votes, only real people casting real ballots. No amount of whining will change that.
Climate change is real. Working with our allies is our world's only hope!
Joe Biden does not want to ban fracking. He does favor a ban on new fracking on federal lands.
Welcoming the oppressed is the backbone of America. Our ancestors were welcomed here and we are grateful for it! Is it racism that makes the Trump cult so angry?
Donald Trump has done nothing to make our country safer. Kim Jong-un has never stopped testing nuclear missiles, China continues its world aggression with island building in the China Sea while interning Muslims in concentration camps. Covid-19 is running rampant in the U.S. Tax breaks for millionaires. Pandemic payments stalled in Congress. Social Security threatened along with our healthcare. Democracy and the Constitution stomped on. What in God's name has Donald Trump done for us regular folk?
Nothing!
Grow up Trumpers. Put your country and its future over the lies and traitorous actions of a president who puts his self interests over our country.
Bobbie VanderLoop
Lake Suzy
