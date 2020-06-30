Editor:
Pelosi, like Biden, has lost it. Time for her to leave her post. Democrats, wake up and vote her out as Speaker. Pelosi and Schumer put party before America.
When Republican Pres. Lincoln freed the slaves, I believe blacks were afraid and joined the Democrats and generations have followed suit. It is time for them to join the Republicans who treat all as equals. The cop that killed George Floyd, which made us all furious, is a Democrat and yet Pelosi is blaming the Republicans. The Democrats blocked the Senate GOP vote for a police reform bill.
FBI statistics: 90% of blacks are murdered by other blacks and 61% of people killed by police are whites. In 2018 2,925 African Americans were murdered in the U.S.; 2600 of those were murdered by other blacks.
Growing up, I went to school with black children and thought of them the same as whites. My husband’s family had black neighbors over for dinner, so not everyone is prejudiced. At my 10 year high school reunion, I was shocked to find out that one of my black schoolmates was a nanny and she took the same business courses that I did and I worked in the business field. Today many black people are on TV, in movies, have good jobs or own their own businesses. Those riots are so out of place in today’s world. I believe all of us living in America, no matter what color or race, feel the same way.
Lillian Iannarone
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.