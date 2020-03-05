Editor:
I’ve been going to “Fishville” and the world renowned Harpoon Harry’s for 18 years now and loving it as well, until the recent renovations. Visitors loved to come to shop and dine. The so very pleasant Floridian building colors made everyone remember their time there and so often created a return culture of visitors. I can’t believe anyone other than a naval officer would ever consider Gun Metal Grey an attractive color.
I was very disappointed with the parking changes to accommodate the Harborwalk, but the new restaurants moving into the facility are putting people’s safety at risk. Not only can people or bikers not traverse outside the facility, as part of Harborwalk, but a lovely glass façade and door on the eastern side of the building, is unaccessible, blocked by an outside wheelchair ramp. Tables, chairs, umbrellas and several heavy metal sheds (unfastened to any foundations/footings), have blocked any use of the walkway or dock access to any fire trucks should a visiting boat or boat occupant need emergency services.
The buildout of these restaurants has also blocked off the access/egress from the north end of the building which would hamper any physically disadvantaged person from the building; but also access to Harpoon Harry’s from the shops, causing Harpoon Harry’s irreplaceable financial inequities for the business and their employees. I find the whole situation disgraceful.
Beverly Parkinson
Punta Gorda
