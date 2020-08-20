Editor:

What I'm doing to stay safe from this scourge:

. Washing my paper towels before use;

. Sterilizing light switches, fixtures and fans;

. Putting my "Grasshopper" shoes in the washing machine with my towels;

. Using peroxide in my coffee making machine;

. Sending bleach-infused letters to my Congressmen/women and all government

health agencies;

. Making sure our dog park has its grass washed daily with all dogs and Milk Bones

put away;

. Asking all large female turtles to wipe their feet before laying eggs; and

. Wearing a mask in all public places without getting hit by a freedom-fighter

(This one is for real!).

Bev Asmutis

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments