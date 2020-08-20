Editor:
What I'm doing to stay safe from this scourge:
. Washing my paper towels before use;
. Sterilizing light switches, fixtures and fans;
. Putting my "Grasshopper" shoes in the washing machine with my towels;
. Using peroxide in my coffee making machine;
. Sending bleach-infused letters to my Congressmen/women and all government
health agencies;
. Making sure our dog park has its grass washed daily with all dogs and Milk Bones
put away;
. Asking all large female turtles to wipe their feet before laying eggs; and
. Wearing a mask in all public places without getting hit by a freedom-fighter
(This one is for real!).
Bev Asmutis
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.