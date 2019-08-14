Editor:

Can someone, anyone tell me what a white nationalist looks like? Can you tell me what they drive, where they live, their religion, or any other identifying markers? Is there a club or organized group?

Words matter and misidentifying individuals can have serious consequences.

Weaponizing words is a scary and immoral action. If you are white and believe in America first, are you not a white nationalist? Why is that a negative?

And if it is a negative then simply calling someone a white nationalist could be equivalent to slander and should require proof or be prosecuted.

Fred Kirby

Englewood

